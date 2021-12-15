Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ SRSA opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85.

Get Sarissa Capital Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 2.1% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 73,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 14.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 10.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.