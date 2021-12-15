Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 304 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 276,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 44,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $141.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.89. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.96 and a one year high of $143.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

