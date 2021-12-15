Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 963,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,382,000 after buying an additional 102,064 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $4,077,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 176,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.93. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.