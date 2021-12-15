Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) CFO Prabu Natarajan Purchases 2,450 Shares

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.43 per share, with a total value of $201,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Prabu Natarajan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of Science Applications International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.86. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAIC. William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

