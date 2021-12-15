Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. raised its position in shares of Scully Royalty by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 2,978,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after buying an additional 245,922 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scully Royalty by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 779,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 35,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Scully Royalty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Scully Royalty by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Scully Royalty by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SRL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,823. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. Scully Royalty has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $16.35.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

