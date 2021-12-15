Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is Somerset Capital Management LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Somerset Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up about 15.5% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings in SEA were worth $151,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 0.9% during the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 4.3% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEA stock opened at $224.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.83. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $178.80 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.96%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.80.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

