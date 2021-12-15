SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 61.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 801,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,870. The company has a market cap of $81.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.71. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SeaChange International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 5,134.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 767,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.62% of SeaChange International worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

