SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 61.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 754,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,870. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.71. SeaChange International has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SeaChange International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.94% of SeaChange International worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

