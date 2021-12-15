SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $11,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 102,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,366 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 242.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPNE. Loop Capital started coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

SeaSpine stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. 696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,105. The stock has a market cap of $455.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.66 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

