SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Acquires 50,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,500,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,275,000 after purchasing an additional 295,142 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,320,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,985,000 after acquiring an additional 325,019 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,240,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,782,000 after acquiring an additional 241,520 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,133,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after acquiring an additional 566,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,007,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $72.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.59. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

