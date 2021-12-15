SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 36.0% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 25.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $902.38 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $917.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $898.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

