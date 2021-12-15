SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Makes New $18.22 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 75.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after purchasing an additional 198,742 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $186.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.