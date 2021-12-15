SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 12.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 25,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

AA stock opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.40.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Alcoa declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

