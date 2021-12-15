SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,398,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Lyft as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lyft by 74.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 366,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 156,320 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $872,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $15,206,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 91,435 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

LYFT opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.92. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $358,543.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,936 shares of company stock worth $1,399,779 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.76.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

