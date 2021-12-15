SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises 1.6% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $36,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $115.53 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $81.27 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.18.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

