SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 500 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth about $102,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $77.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.23 and its 200 day moving average is $85.08. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $74.88 and a one year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

