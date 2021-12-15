SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 6,000 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.0% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $43,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 56.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT opened at $111.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $150.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $105.02 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

