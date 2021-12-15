Secure Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in NIKE by 68.9% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 80,090 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in NIKE by 2.6% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 39,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 2.6% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 505.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.47.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $164.82 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.09 and a 200 day moving average of $159.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $260.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.