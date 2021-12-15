Secure Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 79.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 181.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.45. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $99.20 and a 12-month high of $137.00.

