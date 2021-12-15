Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading 5.2% Higher

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s stock price traded up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.49. 4,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 492,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -17.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $377,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $659,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,273 shares of company stock worth $2,179,291. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEER. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Seer by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Seer by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Seer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Seer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 214,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Seer by 284.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

