Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $100,000 Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26.

