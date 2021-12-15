Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $153,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in American Electric Power by 5.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 38,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several research firms have commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

