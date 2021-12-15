Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 83.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 36.0% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 25.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $902.38 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $917.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $898.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

