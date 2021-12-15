Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,950 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,377,000 after buying an additional 3,164,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,026,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,977,000 after buying an additional 1,406,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,490,000 after buying an additional 640,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIAC stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.04.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

