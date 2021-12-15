Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 100.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 402,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

TTEC opened at $84.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.04. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.39 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

