Selective Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $170.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $448.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $149.53 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

