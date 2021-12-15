Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Shares Down 1.5%

Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Senex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Senex Energy alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50.

Senex Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration. It involves in the evaluation and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It operates through the Cooper and Eromanga Basins; and Surat and Bowen Basins geographical segments. The Cooper and Eromanga Basins segment refers to sedimentary geological basins located in the north east part of South Australia and extending into south west Queensland.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Senex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.