Senior (LON:SNR) Trading Down 0.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Senior plc (LON:SNR) dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 190 to GBX 160. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Senior traded as low as GBX 127.70 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.72). Approximately 513,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 953% from the average daily volume of 48,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.73).

Several other research firms have also commented on SNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Senior to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 177 ($2.34) to GBX 137 ($1.81) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.38) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 119.95 ($1.59).

The stock has a market cap of £515.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

