Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Sells $729,399.64 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:SCI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.45. The company had a trading volume of 783,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,606. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $70.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 52.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,908 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $90,862,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,556 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,160 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,297,000 after buying an additional 1,122,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

