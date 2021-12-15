Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Short Interest Update

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the November 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sharing Economy International stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,110. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02. Sharing Economy International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Sharing Economy International, Inc develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines.

