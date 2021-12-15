Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Update

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the November 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRGHY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,847. Shoprite has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.5127 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Shoprite’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

