Short Interest in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Expands By 126.3%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 126.3% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

OTCMKTS ANCTF opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.89.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

