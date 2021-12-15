Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Declines By 74.0%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the November 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.40 and a beta of 1.32. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $58.34 and a 12-month high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $871.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.