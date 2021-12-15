Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Drops By 61.8%

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the November 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $5.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 2.74%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label, including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations; a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment; a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers; stalk shredders; a line of portable grain augers; a line of manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; a line of land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

