Short Interest in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Grows By 423.5%

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 423.5% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 47.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the third quarter worth $2,952,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the third quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCV stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,761. Bancroft Fund has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $3.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $12.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 49.34%.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

