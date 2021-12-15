Short Interest in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Expands By 1,651.6%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,100 shares, an increase of 1,651.6% from the November 15th total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 525,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BGI stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Birks Group has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $8.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGI. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Birks Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Birks Group by 209.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Birks Group by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 61,951 shares in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

