Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Expands By 593.8%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, a growth of 593.8% from the November 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Shares of BTAFF stock opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97.
About British American Tobacco
