Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Drops By 58.6%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the November 15th total of 505,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

CFPZF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Canfor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Get Canfor alerts:

OTCMKTS CFPZF traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. 11,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,749. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.