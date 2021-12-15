Short Interest in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) Drops By 95.7%

CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the November 15th total of 338,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in shares of CHP Merger by 1,161.2% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,166,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 1,074,308 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after buying an additional 1,025,712 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in CHP Merger by 172.8% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 892,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 565,059 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CHP Merger by 63.1% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 967,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 374,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of CHP Merger by 408.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 350,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 281,830 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHP Merger stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. CHP Merger has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

