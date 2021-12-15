Short Interest in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Drops By 97.7%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the November 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. Connect Biopharma has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Connect Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Connect Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTB. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth $4,536,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,925,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after acquiring an additional 740,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.