Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Increases By 118.9%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,800 shares, an increase of 118.9% from the November 15th total of 475,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,398.0 days.

DCNSF remained flat at $$21.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. Dai-ichi Life has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74.

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

