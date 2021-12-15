Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Increases By 118.9%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,800 shares, an increase of 118.9% from the November 15th total of 475,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,398.0 days.
DCNSF remained flat at $$21.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. Dai-ichi Life has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile
