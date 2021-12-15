Short Interest in Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Decreases By 60.7%

Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the November 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS:DSITF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.54. 491,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,836. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. Dixons Carphone has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

