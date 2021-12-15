Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Drops By 55.6%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 70.8% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 44,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $$13.64 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,289. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.