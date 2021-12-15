Short Interest in Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Declines By 77.8%

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FERL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 2,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,366. Fearless Films has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.
Fearless Films Company Profile
Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for Fearless Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fearless Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.