Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Declines By 90.3%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the November 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS GRFFF remained flat at $$1.01 during trading on Wednesday. Fibra Danhos has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.

About Fibra Danhos

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

