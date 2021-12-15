Short Interest in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Expands By 183.3%

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:FPXE traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.