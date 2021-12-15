Short Interest in Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Drops By 80.8%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS JETMF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. 6,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,311. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 24.66. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.17.
About Global Crossing Airlines Group
Featured Story: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.