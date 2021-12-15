Short Interest in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Rises By 491.2%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, an increase of 491.2% from the November 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 83.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 178.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.40.

