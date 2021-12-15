Short Interest in Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Decreases By 57.1%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GEBRF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. 9,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,356. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. Greenbriar Capital has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.41.
About Greenbriar Capital
Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbriar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbriar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.