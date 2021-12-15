Short Interest in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Decreases By 74.3%

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the November 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HKXCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HKXCY stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.53. 32,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,701. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $74.21.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

